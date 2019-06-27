close

Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor meets Mamata Banerjee again, may work with TMC for 2021 assembly polls

KOLKATA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is credited for the recent success of YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s victory in Andhra Pradesh and helping several other top politicians, met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee again on Thursday.

Kishor met Mamata at the State Secretariat 'Nabanna'. TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew  Abhishek was also present during the meeting. 

This was the second meeting between Kishore and the West Bengal chief minister in a month.

Their last meeting took place on June 6, 2019.

 

The Kishor-Mamata meeting has once again triggered speculation that the two may work together for the 2021 assembly elections in Bengal.

The meeting assumes political significance since PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP had made major gains in Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The saffron party increased its tally from two by bagging 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

The TMC’s tally drastically came down to 22 from the 34 seats it had won in 2014. 

This came as a major setback for Mamata Banerjee's party which has constantly won since 2009 Lok Sabha polls. 

Kishor had in past successfully handled the election campaign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to that.

The poll strategist had joined the Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) in September 2018 and was made its national vice president a month later. 

Prashant KishorMamata BanerjeeTMC2021 assembly pollsWest Bengal
