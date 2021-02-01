Rajib Banerjee, former TMC MLA who joined BJP, provided 'Z' category security in West Bengal

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister and TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee has been provided with ‘Z’ category security in West Bengal. The order comes from the Ministry of Home Affairs after the leader joined BJP. Also, the former Bengal minister has also been provided with ‘Y+’ category security across the country.

After resigning from the ruling TMC last week, Banerjee joined the BJP on Saturday. Four other TMC leaders who were disgruntled with the TMC, MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the saffron party on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The MLA from Domjur had been showing his unhappiness against a section of the TMC party leaders over the past few weeks.

His exit comes after a string of TMC leaders and legislators who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee camp and joined the BJP ahead of the scheduled assembly election in April-May.

The security cover provided to Banerjee comes after vehicles of BJP leaders was attacked in Bengal in December 2020. BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoys were attacked after which Vijayvargiya was provided with Z category security.

Earlier on December 19, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders had joined the BJP during Amit Shah's rally in Medinipur.

