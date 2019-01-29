Rajnath Singh calls up Mamata Banerjee, expresses serious concern over violence near Amit Shah's rally venue in West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressing serious concern over violence near the venue of BJP president Amit Shah's rally in East Midnapore district. He asked the Chief Minister that those indulging in violence should be brought to book.

Shah, earlier in the day, addressed a public rally in East Midnapore district's Kanthi where he launched a scathing attack against the TMC government in West Bengal and alleged that the West Bengal CM's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

Soon after the rally, vehicles parked near the rally venue were vandalised, triggering a slugfest between both the parties in the state.

While BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused the ruling party of instigating the attack in West Bengal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya warned Mamata Banerjee of serious consequences.

Attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state, Sinha alleged that it is the ruling party who is behind the attack.

On the other hand, Vijayvargiya said, "Hum Mamata ji ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega, ye main kehna chahta hun (We are warning West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, we will not be afraid by these incidents. She will have to pay for it)."

TMC leader Madan Mitra, however, counter-attacked BJP saying, "Beginning of the end of BJP as a whole has already started & it has started from Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from Jharkhand. They are doing this because they have no other issue."

