Restrictions on flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi and Mumbai extended till July 31

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, "The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July."

Restrictions on flights to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi and Mumbai extended till July 31

The Kolkata Airport on Friday announced that restrictions on flights arriving in Kolkata from six cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended till July 31, amid the prevailing coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, "The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July."

Earlier on July 4, the state government restricted the flight movements to Kolkata airport from the six metro cities till July 19. The West Bengal government has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to suspend flight operations to Kolkata from high-risk cities.

The airlines that will be impacted include Indigo, Spicejet, Vistara, and Air India. Airlines are operating on domestic routes with upto 30 per cent network capacity, as per the DGCA orders.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

