Shyamal Chakraborty

Senior CPI-M trade union leader Shyamal Chakraborty dies of coronavirus in Kolkata

Senior CPI-M leader Shyamal Chakrabarty died on Thursday (August 6, 2020), days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

KOLKATA: Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakrabarty died on Thursday (August 6, 2020), days after he tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran CPI-M politician died in the afternoon at a hospital in Kolkata.

Shyamal Chakrabarty was a senior Trade Union leader in West Bengal.

A former state cabinet minister, Shyamal Chakraborty was admitted to a private nursing home on July 30 with severe breathing trouble and other old-age ailments causing concern among his family, party comrades and large followers about his health. 
 
According to his daughter Ushashi Chakraborty, the octogenarian CPI-M leader was suffering from breathing problems after developing some infection in his lungs.

He was then admitted to a nursing home near his North Kolkata residence.

A former transport minister in the cabinet of the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu for several years during the 34 years Left Front rule in Bengal, Chakraborty was also a leading trade union figure and the state secretary of  CITU, the labour wing of the CPI-M for long. 

But because of his old age, he was not very active in the party affairs. 

Shyamal ChakrabortyCPI(M)trade union leaderCoronavirusKolkata
Heavy rains for third consecutive day cause waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata on August 6
