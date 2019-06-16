close

TMC

TMC Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh, 12 councillors arrive in Delhi to join BJP

The TMC MLA and his party councillors are likely to meet top BJP leaders in the national capital following which they will be later inducted into the saffron party.

Kolkata: In yet another setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Sunil Singh on Sunday reached Delhi to join BJP. 12 TMC councillors are also accompanying Sunil Singh.

The TMC MLA and his party councillors are likely to meet top BJP leaders in the national capital following which they will be later inducted into the saffron party.

Last month, Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu along with two Bengal legislators and 50 Trinamool Congress councillors had joined the BJP.

 

Live TV

 

Addressing a press conference, Mukul Roy and BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Bijpur TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy, Bishnupur Congress MLA Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M) MLA from Hemtabad Debendranath Roy joined the saffron party along with 50 councillors.

It may be recalled that PM Narendra Modi had warned the Bengal CM that her MLAs will abandon her after the results of the 2019 general elections are declared. 

The PM hinted that nearly 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with BJP top brass.

"When the lotus will bloom all over Bengal after May 23, Didi (Banerjee), you will see that your MLAs will also abandon you and run away. Forty of your MLAs are in touch with me even today," PM Modi had said in an election rally in Hooghly district.

Mukul Roy, once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. 

TMCTMC Nowpara MLA Sunil SinghTMC councillorsBJPWest Bengal
