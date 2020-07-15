WBBSE Madhyamik results 2020 soon, check wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in for West Bengal Class 10 board marks, toppers list, pass percentage

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 will be declared on Wednesday (July 15). The WBBSE Board Madhyamik Class 12 results 2020 will be announced on July 17. The announcement in this regard was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). The resuklts will be declared on board website - wbresults.nic.in and examresults.net

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download mark sheet for future use

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020.