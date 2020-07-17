WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik West Bengal Class 12 results 2020: Boys with 90.44% outshine girls at 90% this year again

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the Class 12th or the Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Result 2020 on its official website on Friday (July 17, 2020). WBCHSE announced the WB Class 12th results at 3.30 PM through a press conference but the students were able to check their scores through the official website and SMS from 4 PM onwards.

A total of 90.13% of the students who took the West Bengal class 12th exams passed this year. This is the highest ever pass per cent. Last year, it was 86.29%. Kolkata has recorded the highest pass percent among all the districts of West Bengal. Boys have outperformed girls again this year. The pass percentage of boys is 90.44 while the pass percentage of girls is 90%

A total of 30220 candidates have got more than 90% marks in the West Bengal class 12th exam. The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by Commerce- 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream touched at 88.74 per cent.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the successful students. The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, "Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you."

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

While the WBCHSE has decided not to release the merit or topper list this year, it has informed that the highest score secured by a candidate is 499 out of 500. Out of the 7.61 lakh students who appeared in WB class 12th exam, 6.8 lakh students passed.

The results were released for all three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce. Students can now check their results on these websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. This year WBCHSE will not release the merit list for class 12th exam.

Students will now be able to check their Class 12 results 2020 using their roll number and date of birth. Nearly, eight lakh students who appeared for the West Bengal class 12 board exams are awaiting the results. The West Bengal Class 12th results are also available on - wbresults.nic.in; exametc.com; results.shiksha; westbengal.shiksha; westbengalonline.in; west-bengal.indiaresults.com.

Students must note that the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020 released online will be provisional in nature. They will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools.

For the assessment of the cancelled papers, the council will take into consideration the marks obtained in already conducted papers. In this case, the highest marks obtained in a certain paper will be taken into consideration for the cancelled papers. Students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in cancelled papers can appeal to the Council which will conduct examinations for them after the ongoing crisis subsides.

The time and date of the exam for these students will be announced only after favourable condition establishes.

How to Check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 online:

Students can follow these simple steps to check their WB HS Result 2020:

-Visit the official website of WB 12th Board- wbchse.nic.in

-Navigate to the link provided for WB 12th Result 2020

-Enter the details as required (date of birth and roll number)

-West Bengal 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

-Download the HS result 2020 West Bengal board and take a printout of it. Keep it safe for future reference

Steps to check WB HS Result 2020 via SMS

WBCHSE provides the facility to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 via SMS. For this, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps

-Type WB12roll number on your phone

-Send it to 5676750 or 58888

-WB 12th result 2020 will be sent to the mobile phone. The result includes subject wise marks and qualifying status (pass/fail/compartment).

Alternatively, students can also send SMS to the following numbers in the prescribed format to get their results.

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 54242

SMS WB12 space<Roll number> to 5676750

Mobile app - results.shiksha

West Bengal 12th Result 2020 via Android App

-Open play store and install the 'WBCHSE Results 2020' App

-The result login window will open on the screen

-Enter roll, number, registration number in the given fields

-Then fill the captcha code

-Submit details

-West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2020 will open on the screen

-Take a printout or screenshot of the same to use later.