We'll fight against all odds and defeat BJP to win 2021 West Bengal assembly election, says CM Mamata Banerjee on Martyrs' Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will fight against all odds and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Assembly Election in 2021. Addressing a virtual rally of the TMC on 'Martyrs' Day', CM Banerjee said, "Today on the solemn occasion of July 21, Shahid Divas, we could not organise a huge rally due to COVID-19. But, next year (2021) we will hold the biggest rally on July 21 after winning elections fighting against all odds."

On the current COVID-19 crisis in the state, she said that the focus of her government is "on testing, tracking and tracing". "We are going to ramp up our testing. Most naturally, the more we test the more people will test positive. By August 15, we will test 25,000 people per day and by August 31, we will have more beds. Those with co-morbidity are finding it difficult." She added that West Bengal has a population of 10 crore and is surrounded by Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and North Eastern states. "Because of movement of people, there has been a spike," she added.

On the funds from the Centre after Cyclone Amphan, she said, "Has Bengal received what it deserved from Centre during Cyclone Amphan? We have released funds for migrant labourers, cyclones and combating COVID-19."

Training her guns at the Centre, the CM said, "Centre has slammed us all the time and has always maligned West Bengal. We are going to take revenge but by celebrating mankind and love. There are political parties who are only creating trouble. Just because you are in power at the Centre, you are going to bulldoze our rights?"

"Centre hasn't given us money, they have looked down upon us. I'm a human. I have reached this stage after getting bashed up brutally all over my life. Now BJP abuses me. They desire to play communal clashes and dislodge the government. Don't let them do this," she added.

Hinting at the recent row over the death of BJP MLA Devendra Ray, she said, "Before post mortem, they're saying it’s a murder."

She spoke about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) stating, "We haven’t forgotten the fight against NRC and NPR. We remember so many were killed in Delhi. Don’t think we will forget NRC and NPR in the garb of COVID-19. What citizenship are you going to give us when we are already citizens. The refugees are all Indians. They are only wanting to create rifts between Rajbonshis and Kamtapuris. I’m born to a Hindu family, but give equal respect to Sikhs, Muslims and Jains."

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said, "A party after securing some seats, think they have won the world. Party in power at the Centre, are resorting to 'goondaism'. Some people saying there is no law and order in the state. Why don’t you visit the districts and check for yourself whether there is any law and order? If there's no law and order in West Bengal, then see what is happening in UP, Bihar, Tripura and Assam. In Assam, in the name of NRC, so many names of Assamese, Bengalis and Gorkhas omitted in the NRC list. Those from Bengal went to work in Kashmir were brutally killed."