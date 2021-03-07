हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithun Chakraborty

West Bengal assembly election 2021: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to join PM Modi's Kolkata rally, Kailash Vijayvargiya says

Putting an end to all speculations around actor Mithun Chakraborty's presence at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that the actor will be attending the rally.

West Bengal assembly election 2021: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to join PM Modi&#039;s Kolkata rally, Kailash Vijayvargiya says
Play

Kolkata: Putting an end to all speculations around actor Mithun Chakraborty's presence at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that the actor will be attending the rally.

BJP Vijayvargiya had told reporters, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he`s going to come today. I`ll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, BJP's central observer for West Bengal wrote that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden. 

Vijayvargiya had met Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia. The meeting has raised speculations that the actor may join BJP.

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before he resigned.

The eight-phase Assembly elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mithun ChakrabortyWest Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal electionWest Bengal Election Date
Next
Story

West Bengal polls: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya meets Mithun Chakraborty, amid speculation around actor joining party

Must Watch

PT17M13S

Kiska Bengal: PM Modi's address at Kolkata's brigade ground, in response Mamata Banerjee's roadshow