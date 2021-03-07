West Bengal assembly election 2021: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to join PM Modi's Kolkata rally, Kailash Vijayvargiya says

Kolkata: Putting an end to all speculations around actor Mithun Chakraborty's presence at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed that the actor will be attending the rally.

BJP Vijayvargiya had told reporters, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he`s going to come today. I`ll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, BJP's central observer for West Bengal wrote that he was “floored” by the actor’s patriotism and love for the poor and downtrodden.

अभी देर रात कोलकाता के बेलगाचिया में सिनेमा जगत के माशूर अभिनेता मिथुन दाँ के साथ लम्बी चर्चा हुई ।

उनकी राष्ट्र भक्ति और ग़रीबों के प्रति प्रेम की कहानियाँ सुनकर मन गद-गद हो गया । pic.twitter.com/1REwfpZNax — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) March 6, 2021

Vijayvargiya had met Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia. The meeting has raised speculations that the actor may join BJP.

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before he resigned.

The eight-phase Assembly elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27.