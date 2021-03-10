हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State election 2021

West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Mithun Chakraborty gets 'Y+' VIP security cover by Centre

The Centre on Wednesday accorded 'Y+' VIP security cover to popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined the BJP.

West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Mithun Chakraborty gets &#039;Y+&#039; VIP security cover by Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday accorded 'Y+' VIP security cover to popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined the BJP.

The security cover will be provided by the special dedicated wing of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), called the special security group (SSG).

Chakraborty, 70, joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

"Chakraborty has been given a 'Y+' cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal," a senior officer told PTI.

It has been doine following a threat perception report which was prepared by the central security agencies recently. The recommendationwas sent to the home ministry to provide a security cover to the national award-winning actor.

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.

With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. 

While, the 294-member West Bengal assembly goes to polls from March 27 till April 29 in eight phases.

 

