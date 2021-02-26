West Bengal assembly election 2021 to be held in 8 phases, counting of votes on May 2: EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly election. The voting will take place in eight phases--on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2 said the Election Commission (EC).

The assembly election in the Trinamool Congress-led state will be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

"Nearly 18.68 crore electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections. Voting to take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry," said the Election Commission. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "Vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose." He also said, "Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including a candidate, roadshows can be held. Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured for assembly polls; critical, vulnerable areas identified and advance teams already deployed."

Arora stated, "Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas. Arrangements to be in place for candidates to file nominations online for five assembly polls, voting to be allowed for an extra one hour. All poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies."