State election 2021

COVID-19 positive TMC candidate Kajal Sinha dies at Kolkata hospital

TMC candidate from Khardah Assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official of the state health department said.

File photo

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Khardah Assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official of the state health department said.

Sinha (59) was found to have contracted the viral disease two days ago, following which he was admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital, the official said.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and grief over his demise.

"Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers," Banerjee tweeted.

Polling was held in Khardah constituency on April 22.

Earlier this month, Pradip Kumar Nandi, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)candidate from Jangipur seat, and Congress nominee from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque succumbed to the disease. 

