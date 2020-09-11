West Bengal CID files charge sheet in Hemtabad BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray’s death case

Kolkata: Two months after BJP MLA from Hemtabad Debendranath Ray was found hanging in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed its charge sheet concluding it was a case of abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating.

According to sources in West Bengal CID, the charge sheet read, “Charge Sheet filed U/S 306/ 420/ 120(B)/ 34 IPC has been submitted against accused - Niloy Sinha of English Bazar, Malda district and Mabud Ali of Chanchal, Malda district. Both have been charged with abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating.”

Ray was found hanging from the roof of a shop near his house in Bindal village of the district on July 13, 2020. Bengal BJP leaders alleged that it was a case of murder.

Later, the CID took over the case from the district police and filed the charge sheet on Friday. Officials also highlighted that a suicide note was found in his pocket.

BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious death, however, the plea was turned down.