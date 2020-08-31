West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till September 30; metro services to be resumed

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown containment zones across the state till September 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. In an order, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that complete lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

In addition to the relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, operations of metro rail in a graded manner from September 8 would be allowed, the order said.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September, read the order. All government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private including passenger train and passenger flight movements will remain completely closed on complete lockdown days.

The state government had earlier announced these dates for complete lockdown in September, but the Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently, had made it clear that states cannot enforce local lockdown without prior consultation.

"In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation, lockdown in containment zones stands extended up to 30/09/2020. Following activities shall continue to remain closed / prohibited throughout the state up to 30/09/2020:- i) Schools, ICDS centres, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. ii) Cinema halls, swimming pool, entertainment parks and theatres, iii) Gatherings and congregations as mentioned in state government order...dated 30/07/2020," stated the order.

"In addition to the relaxations already permitted outside the containment zones, following activities shall also now be permitted outside the containment zones: i) Open-air theatres with effect from 21/09/2020 with necessary permission from local authorities. ii) Metro Rail in a graded manner with effect from 08/09/2020," added the order.

The order also said that in addition, as already announced, statewide complete lockdown shall be observed on September 7 (Monday), September 11 (Friday); and September 12 (Saturday) as per the following guidelines:

a) On the aforesaid days of complete lockdown, all government and private offices; commercial establishments; public and private including passenger train and passenger flight movements will remain completely closed.

b) Exceptions from the above shall include: i. Health services including the movement of health personnel/ patients by public and private transport. ii) Medicine shops and pharmacies, iii) Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services, iv) Electricity, water and conservancy services. v. Continuous process industries and industries with in- house workers. vi) Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field. vii) Intrastate, interstate and cross border movement of goods. viii) E-Commerce, Capital and debt market services as notified by RBI, ix) Print, electronic media and social media. x. Home delivery of cooked food.

"Containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities with strict perimeter control and strict enforcement of containment measures as per the standard protocol. District Magistrates on the assessment of fool situation may enforce stricter containment measures in their districts," it read.

"Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times," it also added.