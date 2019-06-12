close

West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi calls meeting of four parties on Thursday amid reports of spiraling violence

Amid reports of spiraling violence in the state, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called a meeting of the four major political parties at his residence on Thursday (June 13). Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Left have been asked to attend the meet at the Governor’s house at 4 pm.

Trinamool's Partho Chatterjee, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, CPI(M)'s Surjyo Kanto Mishra and Congress' Soumendra Nath Mitra have been sent invites for the meeting, said a statement from the Governor's office. 

“In the context of reported incidents of post- poll violence in the state, Hon’ble Governor Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi has convened a meeting of four major political parties in West Bengal which will be useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the State for the benefit of the citizens,” added the statement.

Tripathi Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah in the national capital and apprised them of the situation in the state.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

West Bengal GovernorKeshari Nath TripathiTrinamool CongressBJPCongressCPIM
