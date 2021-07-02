West Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders police to register FIRs of all victims

KOLKATA: In a significant development, Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the police to register all cases of the victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The high Court also directed the state government to ensure medical treatment for all victims and to ensure ration for the affected even if they don’t have ration cards.

West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence, the high court said. the high court also reportedly ordered a second autopsy of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence.

It will be conducted at Command Hospital Kolkata. The high court passed the order after examining the interim report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) investigation into all cases related to post-poll violence in Bengal has been extended up to July 13th.

The next hearing in post-poll violence cases has been scheduled for July 13th.

The high court order is a major setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led government, which has been denying reports of post-poll violence in the state and called it a BJP conspiracy.

West Bengal witnessed sporadic incidents of political violence after the results of the assembly polls were announced in May this year. The ruling TMC and the BJP have been accusing each other of attacking their workers.

