West Bengal to form committee to take decision on Class 10, 12 board exams

The state government also invited the opinion of students and parents on the matter regarding the examinations.

File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday (June 6) that the state government will form an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.

In a series of tweets, CM Banerjee said, “Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th & 12th board exams in 2021.”

 

"I request each one of you to send us your feedback on the issue by e-mailing us on following addresses by June 7th, 2021, 2 PM. pbssm.spo@gmail.com, commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com, wbssed@gmail.com. Your suggestions will be valuable to us,” she further said.

Meanwhile, a central team headed by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will visit West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, officials said on Sunday.

The very severe Cyclone Yaas made a landfall in Odisha on May 26 and affected a large part of Odisha and West Bengal.

