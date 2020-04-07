हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Athletics suspends Tokyo Olympic qualification period until December due to coronavirus COVID-19 scare

World Athletics also clarified that the total qualification period will now be four months longer than it was originally planned.

World Athletics on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) decided to suspend the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics until December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The decision was taken after consultation with the Athletes' Commission.

"Qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are suspended effective from April 6, 2020, until November 30, 2020, included, following consultation with its Athletes` Commission, Area Presidents, and Council," World Athletics said in an official statement.

"During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings, the publication of which will also be suspended," it added.

World Athletics also said that the results will continue to be recorded for statistical purposes, including for world records, subject to the applicable conditions. But these will not be used to establish an athlete`s qualification status.

World Athletics also clarified that the total qualification period will now be four months longer than it was originally planned.

Earlier, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which were originally slated to be played in July and August 2020 were postponed due to the coronavirus. This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 in 2021. 

Over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, including over 76,000 fatalities and more than 2,92,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11

