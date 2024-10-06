A suspected shooting attack in Beersheba, Israel, left one person dead and ten others injured on Sunday, police reported. The incident took place at the city’s central station, a bustling area now marred by violence amid ongoing tensions with militant groups in Gaza and Lebanon. “Paramedics have pronounced a 25-year-old female deceased, and are evacuating 10 casualties,” said Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national ambulance service, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Authorities are treating the incident as a "suspected terrorist attack." A police spokesman confirmed, “A short time ago a report was received at the police headquarters about a suspected shooting incident at the central station in Beersheba. The terrorist was neutralised at the scene and many police forces of the southern district are at the scene.”

This attack follows a deadly shooting claimed by Hamas in Tel Aviv just last week, which resulted in seven fatalities—one of the deadliest incidents since the October 7 Hamas attacks. The violence comes amid a barrage of around 200 missiles reportedly launched from Iran toward Israel.

Adding to the day's turmoil, Israeli airstrikes earlier targeted a mosque in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 14 people, according to Al Jazeera. This mosque, located near a hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, was sheltering displaced residents, raising concerns about civilian safety.

The Israeli military stated the strikes were aimed at militants but did not provide specific evidence to support this claim. Operations in northern Gaza have intensified, particularly in Jabaliya, a densely populated refugee camp, as part of Israel's broader military response to ongoing rocket attacks from Hamas and other militant factions.