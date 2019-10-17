close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saudi Arabia bus crash

1 Indian among 35 dead in Saudi Arabia bus crash

There were at least 10 Indians travelling on the bus out of which one was killed in the crash.

1 Indian among 35 dead in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Image used for representation

New Delhi: At least 10 Indians were travelling on the bus which crashed into a heavy vehicle near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Thirty-five people - Arabs and Asian pilgrims - were killed in the accident, including one Indian.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has asked its mission in Jeddah to ascertain details of any Indians involved in the bus crash. 

The mission spoke to the deceased's wife who is injured and is admitted to a hospital near Medina. Latest reports said that four people were left seriously wounded. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the bus accident. "Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief on the loss of lives. "Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic bus crash in Saudi Arabia earlier today," he said.

The accident happened after the private chartered bus collided with a heavy vehicle. Medina Police and local Saudi authorities were at the spot to take stock of the situation.

 An investigation to find out how the accident happened has been launched.

Tags:
Saudi Arabia bus crashBus accidentSaudi Arabia
Next
Story

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry backtracks on key election promise, tells nation not to look at government for jobs

Must Watch

PT16M28S

Watch: Morning Breaking, 17th October 2019