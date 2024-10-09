10 Famous Personalities Who Died On Their Birthday- Check List

Dying on one’s birthday is an unusual coincidence, and while rare, it has occurred throughout history. From notable leaders to artists, several well-known figures passed away on the very day they were born. Here’s a look at 10 famous personalities who died on their birthday:

Ingrid Bergman (August 29, 1915 – August 29, 1982)

Ingrid Bergman, one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, is best known for films like Casablanca and Anastasia. She won three Academy Awards during her career. Bergman died in 1982 on her 67th birthday due to breast cancer.

William Shakespeare (April 23, 1564 – April 23, 1616)

William Shakespeare, arguably the most famous playwright in history, passed away on his 52nd birthday. He left behind a legacy of timeless works, including Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth, and his influence on literature and theater endures.

Betty Friedan (February 4, 1921 – February 4, 2006)

Betty Friedan, a key figure in the women's rights movement, authored The Feminine Mystique, which helped ignite the second wave of feminism in the United States. She died on her 85th birthday, having lived a life dedicated to advocating for gender equality.

George “Machine Gun” Kelly (July 18, 1895 – July 18, 1954)

George Kelly, better known as "Machine Gun Kelly," was a notorious gangster during the Prohibition Era. He was involved in several bank robberies and kidnappings. Kelly died in prison on his 59th birthday due to a heart attack.

Sidney Bechet (May 14, 1897 – May 14, 1959)

Sidney Bechet, a pioneering jazz saxophonist and clarinetist, is considered one of the most influential early jazz musicians. He passed away on his 62nd birthday in France, leaving behind a significant contribution to the world of music.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. (August 17, 1914 – August 17, 1988)

Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr., the son of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, served as a U.S. Congressman and was a key figure in various government roles. He passed away from lung cancer on his 74th birthday.

Corrie Ten Boom (April 15, 1892 – April 15, 1983)

Corrie ten Boom is best remembered for her efforts to save Jewish people during the Holocaust. She was arrested by the Nazis and survived concentration camps. Her story is told in the book The Hiding Place. She passed away on her 91st birthday.

