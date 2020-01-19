हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lebanon

100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon

The clashes broke out following the attempts by protesters to break barbed barriers set up by security forces at the entrance of the roads leading to the Parliament's headquarters.

100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Beirut: Heavy clashes broke out here on Saturday between protesters and the riot police, causing at least 100 injuries, local media reported.

The clashes broke out following the attempts by protesters to break barbed barriers set up by security forces at the entrance of the roads leading to the Parliament's headquarters.

Protesters threw stones and tree branches at security forces, while riot police responded by using water cannons and tear gas.Security forces issued a statement calling on peaceful protesters to move away as the riot police was being attacked at the entrance of the Parliament.

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since October last year against the ruling political class.

Protesters have been demanding a technocrat government of independent ministers capable of implementing reforms and fighting against corruption.

Tags:
LebanonParliamentLebanon protestsBeirut
Next
Story

Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib

Must Watch

PT16M22S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 19, 2020