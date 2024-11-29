15 Killed, Over 463,000 Affected As Sri Lanka Reels Under Adverse Weather

Colombo: Over 463,000 people have been affected by rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka starting from November 22, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) revealed on Friday.

The DMC, in its latest situation update, said 463,569 people belonging to 138,191 families in 24 out of a total of 25 administrative districts have been hit by flood, tree fall, strong wind, and earth-slip. According to the DMC, 15 people have died, with 20 others injured and one missing, the DMC said.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology said on Friday that the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Xinhua news agency reported.. The influence of the system on the country's weather is expected to gradually reduce after Friday, it said.