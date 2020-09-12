19 years of 9/11: New York shines in blue as 'Tribute in Light'

New York: As US marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on Friday, New York City was seen shining in the twin beams of blue as a tribute to those killed in the terror attack which occurred in the year 2001. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On its 19th anniversary which was held during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum said on Twitter, ''NYC shines in blue on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. #TributeinLight's twin beams remind us of our loss and the blue lights shining from the facades and spires of buildings like @OneWTC and the @EmpireStateBldg remind us of our solidarity and strength together. #Honor911.''

The September 11 attacks had shaken the United States and had a huge impact globally as it was one of the most dreadful attacks ever made by the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

In the incident, nearly nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US passenger planes and used two of the planes for crashing into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center complex in Manhattan.

The third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the building that houses the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, in Virginia and the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fight back

Within a span of two hours, the two 110-storey towers at the World Trade Centre collapsed. All the nineteen hijackers died in the attack, later claimed by Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda, which led directly to the US war in Afghanistan and indirectly to the invasion of Iraq.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden separately commemorated the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, taking a pause from campaigning to honor the victims killed in the single-most deadliest assault on US soil.

Biden participated in a solemn morning memorial ceremony in New York, where al Qaeda operatives destroyed the World Trade Center with two hijacked jets whileTrump began the day in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers crashed a hijacked plane believed to have been headed to the US Capitol or White House.