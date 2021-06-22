22-year old Delhi man hires contract killers to murder his girlfriend's husband

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly hiring contract killers, including a juvenile, to kill his girlfriend’s husband. Four, including a minor, have been arrested for the same. The accused was residing in the Vivek Vihar area of Delhi.

According to an English daily report, the investigations reveal that Gulshan Kumar’s girlfriend got married to Sandeep Kumar, six months ago. After their marriage, Gulshan allegedly asked Sandeep to leave his wife and threatened to kill him. When the victim refused to do so, Gulshan hired a contract killer for Rs 1 lakh to kill Sandeep.

“Apart from Gulshan, we have arrested the accused identified as Shahbaaz Hussain (19), Faiz Alam (20). Faiz’s two juvenile friends were also involved in the incident, and one of them has been apprehended.”DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram told English daily.

Sathiyasundaram told that they received a PCR call on June 12 that the pan-kiosk owner was shot near gate number 1 of Yamuna Sports Complex. He informed the police that one boy visited his stall and fired on him with the intent to kill him. “On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered, and a team led by ACP (Vivek Vihar) Manoj Pant, SHO (Vivek Vihar) Ajay Kumar and sub-inspector Surendra Kumar was formed,” he added.

While the investigation was under process, Sandeep raised his suspicion on Gulshan, who is a relative of his wife and lives in Bihar’s Nawada.

Police conducted several raids in Delhi and Bihar arrested all the accused involved in the crime. During the investigation, the accused Gulshan told police that he was dating his maternal uncle’s daughter, and her marriage was fixed with Sandeep six months ago.

“With the help of technical surveillance, police found that Gulshan was in constant touch with the accused Shahbaaz and a juvenile before and even after the incident. After checking their phone location, police found that they were present at the place of occurrence on June 11 and on the day of the incident,” said the victim Sandeep Kumar.

As per reports, Gulshan hired Faiz to kill his girlfriend's husband for Rs 1 lakh and he also gave Rs 15,000 in advance.

ALSO READ: Delhi has received only 57 lakh vaccine doses, 2.94 crore needed: Manish Sisodia

Live TV