2,680 new deaths in 24 hours take coronavirus worldwide death count to 4,00,000

The worldwide coronavirus death count on Saturday (June 6, 2020) breached the 4,00,000 mark after 2,680 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Reportedly, the first COVID-19 death was recorded on January 10, 2020, in Wuhan, China, which is notably the origin of the fatal virus.

According to the Worldometers website at 11:50 PM IST on Saturday, there were more than 69.2 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases globally, with 4,00,126 fatalities.

There were 79,822 new confirmed COVID-19 cases globally in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases by Saturday evening increased to 31.31 lakh.

The United States (US) remains the worst-hit country in the world where more than 19.76 lakh people have contracted the virus that was first detected in late December 2019. The US on Saturday registered the most number of cases in the world with 11,103 new positive cases.

Brazil being the second-worst affected country reported close to 6,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil's total count has now crossed 6.51 lakh.

Russia with 8,855 new cases in a day has witnessed over 4.58 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases so far.

Spain on the fourth spot has seen 2.88 lakh COVID-19 infections. Spain that had seen the peak of COVID-19 cases in late March and April saw a rise of 332 on Saturday.

The United Kingdom saw a surge of 1,557 on Saturday that took the total to 2.84 lakh.

India on the sixth spot reported the second most number of cases after the US on Saturday. India that has kept its COVID-19 containment zones under strict lockdown has been seeing a major rise from the past few days. India's total was increased by 10,270 on Saturday to 2.46 lakh.

Italy with 270 new cases has so far seen 2.34 lakh COVID-19 infections.

Peru (1.87 lakh), Germany (1.85 lakh), and Iran (1.69 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 worst-hit countries in the world.

Countries with most coronavirus deaths:

The US with the most number of confirmed cases in the world has also seen the most coronavirus deaths. The US, a country with a population of over 32.82 crore has seen more than 1.11 lakh deaths to date. There were 333 new deaths in the US on Saturday.

The UK with 204 new deaths has seen 40,465 deaths so far.

Brazil on the third spot has witnessed 35,211 fatalities till now. There were 164 fresh deaths in Brazil in the last 24 hours.

Italy has 33,846 COVID-19 casualties, while France (29,111) and Spain (27,135) have also been severely hit.