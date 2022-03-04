हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Peshawar blast

30 killed in Peshawar blast: A look at major attacks in Pak in last 6 months

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion during Friday prayers at Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday.

File Photo

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion during Friday prayers at Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday. As per news reports, at least 50 others were injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistani city, officials said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Couple of days back, another blast was reported from Pakistan. At least three people were killed and 24 others injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, local media reported citing officials as saying on Wednesday (March 2). According to DIG Operations Fida Hussain, the nature of the blast was being ascertained, but added that 2-2.5 kilograms of explosives were used. Hussain also identified one of the deceased as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Here’s a look at the other major terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the last six months:

On 5 September 2021, a terrorist on a bike attacked a check post on Mastung Road in Quetta, killing 4 Frontier Corps personnel and injuring 20 others. According to the police, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who drove his explosives-laden bike into a convoy of a law enforcement agency vehicle. TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) claimed responsibility for the attack.

On 15 September 2021, seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives during an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

On 25 September 2021, four security personnel were killed and two others were injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Harnai district. The Baloch Liberation Army, a banned organisation in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

On 25 January 2022, terrorists attacked a check post of the Pakistani military in the Kech district in Balochistan in which at least 10 security personnel were killed. The terrorists also seized weapons kept at the check post. The gunbattle lasted for five hours in which several terrorists were also killed. 

 

