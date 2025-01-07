Advertisement
32 Killed, 38 Injured In Earthquake In Xizang, Tibet Autonomous Region

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Xigaze, Xizang, killed 32 and injured 38, with significant damage reported in Tonglai Village.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative Image

Atleast 32 people were killed and 38 injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze City, located in the Xizang Autonomous Region, at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), ANI reported citing regional disaster relief authorities.

 

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported the earthquake's epicenter at 28.5°N latitude and 87.45°E longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers. House collapses were reported in Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township, Dingri, in Xigaze (Shigatse), according to Xinhua.

