5.1 magnitude quake jolts New Zealand

Wellington: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale struck off New Zealand on Wednesday. The quake hit at a depth of 10 km and about 248 km south south-east of L`Esperance Rock.

The temblor occurred at around 7:06 am (UTC), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). No tsunami warning has been issued and no casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

New Zealand is situated on the `Ring of Fire`, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.Further details in the matter are awaited.

Last October, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck central New Zealand, and tremors were felt in the capital city of Wellington. The quake also forced the country`s Parliament to be suspended for a brief while.In 2011, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck Christchurch city, which caused extensive damage to buildings and claimed over 150 people and injured thousands.