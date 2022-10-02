NewsWorld
JAPAN

5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan, no casualties reported

Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan's main islands and is known for active volcanoes, natural hot springs, and beaches.

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday
  • No casualties have been reported so far

Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said. The quake hit around 20:32:32 (local time) at a depth of 28.3km.

According to the data by USGS, the epicenter was monitored at 31.322 degrees north latitude and 131.457 degrees east longitude. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan`s main islands with a subtropical climate, mostly. The region is majorly known for its active volcanoes, beaches, and natural hot springs.

