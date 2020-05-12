58,140 new coronavirus COVID-19 global cases, 3,305 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak that was initially reported in China in late 2019, on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) infected 58,146 people around the world and took over 3,305 lives, according to the data by the Worldometers website.

As of 11:15 PM IST, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world surged to 43,10,430 while the number of deaths jumped to 2,90,442.

The United States (US) with 13,95,020 confirmed cases tops the chart of having the most number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The US on Tuesday reported approximately 760 cases.

The US is followed by European countries like Spain, Russia, The UK, and Italy.

Spain has been the second worst-hit country in the world, it saw an increase of 176 cases on Tuesday. Spain now has a total of 2,69,520 infections in the country.

Russia on the third spot is continuously reporting over 10,000 cases a day since the past few days. On Tuesday, it registered around 10,890 new cases that took the country's total count to 2,32,240.

The UK with 3,400 new cases now has 2,26,463 people struggling with the virus.

Italy on the third spot has 2,21,216 COVID-19 positive cases while in France, more than 1,77,420 people have contracted the virus.

Germany with 1,72,812 confirmed cases, Brazil with 1,72,240 cases, and Turkey with 1,41,475 infections are the other worst hit-countries in the world.

Most deaths due to COVID-19:

The US remained the worst hit nation which has seen around 82,555 coronavirus deaths. There were 760 deaths in the US in the last 24 hours.

The UK on second spot witnessed 627 deaths on Tuesday and now has 32,690 fatalities.

In Italy, more than 30,900 people have succumbed to the virus.

Spain with 26,920 deaths and France with 26,640 casualties are the other severely hit nations.