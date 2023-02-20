6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border Region

ANKARA: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday evening, citing Reuters. The latest earthquake struck Turkey's southeastern Hatay province, which has already been devastated by a massive tremor nearly 2 weeks ago. The tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon and Israel. No new casualties were immediately reported but witnesses reported damage to several buildings in the region.

However, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said it was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province. Turkey's Vice-President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that investigations were ongoing and warned citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.

Turkey has already reported over 6,000 aftershocks since the February 6 earthquake killed over 45,000 people. The report about the latest earthquake came shortly after visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Turkey that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" after devastating, deadly earthquakes in the same region two weeks ago.

A strong, 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey`s southeast and neighbouring Syria on February 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving more than a million people homeless along with an economic cost expected to run into billions of dollars.

India was among the first responder to search and rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria. India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria after devastating quakes and aftershocks in the region. The Indian Government sent tons of relief material to both Syria and Turkey in collaboration with the Indian Army as part of the Operation.

Under this, India sent relief materials to Turkey, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams. 250 Army personnel were also deployed in the worst-hit areas of Turkey and Syria.