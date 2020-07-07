हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. 

6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday (July 7, 2020), the United States Geological Survey said. 

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometers, the USGS said, adding that there was ''a low likelihood of casualties and damage" as reported by the Jakarta post.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 304km Southeast of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 2057 hours, according to National Center for Seismology.

The Southeast Asian archipelago located between the Indian and Pacific oceans experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to the "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Earlier in the year 2018, an earthquake of 7.5-magnitude and subsequent tsunami which had hit on the Sulawesi island, resulted in a tragic incident killing more than 4,300 people.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 also hit 30 km southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan at 21:36:26 IST on Monday.

 

EarthquakeIndonesiaIndonesia's Java island
