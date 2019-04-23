close

eathquake

8 dead, several injured after 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippine's Bodega

The earthquake was felt in the capital of Manila also. The quake was followed by 52 aftershocks.  

8 dead, several injured after 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippine&#039;s Bodega

At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries on Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Bodega town on the Philippine island.

According to CNN, the quake was followed by 52 aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in the capital of Manila also. A video has emerged of water gushing down the swimming pool in Anchor Skysuites in Binondo district of Manila.

The Indonesian island is prone to earthquakes because of its geographical positioning. It`s on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

In September last year, the Indonesian island of Sulawesi was struck by two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.1 on the Richter scale, and a tsunami causing multitudinous loss of human lives and widespread displacement. As many as 1,944 people were reported dead following the disaster.

Tsunamis are also frequent in the region. Besides Earthquake, constant volcanic eruptions also stimulate seismic sea waves.

Last year in December, A devastating tsunami had struck Sunda Strait in Indonesia caused by a combination of underwater landslides and volcanic eruption. Around 400 people lost their lives in the disaster.

