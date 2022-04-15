हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
A day to strive for peace, happiness: Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Friday extended wishes to the Jain community on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and encouraged people to follow Lord Mahavir`s path of non-violence, truthfulness, and compassion.

Taking to Twitter, Biden sends his regards writing "Jill and I send warm greetings on Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith. This is a day to strive for peace, happiness, and the success of all. May we each pursue the values Mahavir Swami embodied: to seek truth, turn from violence, and live in harmony with each other."

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. The festival is marked with prayers and fasting.

The occasion marks the birth of the 24th and last Tirthankara, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14. 

US President Joe BidenJoe BidenMahavir Jayantimahavir jayanti 2022
