New Delhi: The New York Times has responded to allegations that it published a 'paid article' on Delhi's education model. The newspaper article which which praised the progress of education in Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party rule was shared by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as well. The article released on the same day as when CBI raided Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia's home.

"On the day NYT published Manish Sisodia's photo on the front page praising Delhi's education model, the same day the Centre sent CBI to his house," Kejriwal tweeted on Friday. BJP later alleged that AAP had paid New York Times for the article.

Is NYT's article on Delhi's education model 'paid'?

However, an NYT representative has clarified that the article was based on "ground reports".

“Education is an issue that the NYT has covered over many years. Our report about efforts to improve Delhi's education system is based on impartial, on-the-ground reporting,” the newspaper's director for external communications, Nicole Taylor, said in an email to news agency PTI.

“Journalism from the New York Times is always independent, free from political or advertiser influence," she further said.

Manish Sisodia's home raided by CBI

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia's residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case

Speaking to the reporters after the CBI officials left his residence following a 14-hour-long raid, Sisodia said, "CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to cooperate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused."