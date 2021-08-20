हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghan Taliban

Afghan Taliban not stopping people leaving Kabul, says official

Afghan Taliban is not stopping people from leaving the country, they are only pushing those who are without any legal papers. 

Image credits: Reuters

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban are not stopping people from leaving the country at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Friday.

"We are only pushing (away) those who have no legal papers to travel, but who are adding to the chaos at Kabul airport gate," he told Reuters.

Foreign powers sought to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government.

 

