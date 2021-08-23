हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Dozens of Taliban killed by Panjshir resistance forces

Fighters of the self-styled "Resistance-2" against the Taliban in Panjshir said that they have managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing "dozens" of Taliban fighters.  

Afghanistan: Dozens of Taliban killed by Panjshir resistance forces
Photo Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Panjshir based anti-Taliban movement in Afghanistan has made gains in the northern Baghlan province as talks to form a new government continue.

Fighters of the self-styled "Resistance-2" against the Taliban in Panjshir said that they have managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing "dozens" of Taliban fighters.

Panjshir is the only one of Afghanistan`s 34 provinces that is yet to fall to the militants, TRT World reported.

The Taliban have reportedly surrounded Panjshir as the insurgents and the resistance movement continue talks to negotiate a stand-off.

With the anti-Taliban movement retaking Pul-e-Hisar over the weekend, at least three districts of Baghlan province to the north of Panjshir are with the Massoud forces. Baghlan is some 120 km north of Kabul.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanPanjshirResistance-2Baghlan provinceAnti-Taliban movementPul-e-HisarAhmad MassoudKabul
Next
Story

Plan was to assassinate Ashraf Ghani to create bloodbath in Kabul: Ex-President's brother Hashmat Ghani

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Big success for Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists killed in encounter