हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

'Will not surrender to Taliban,' says Afghan hero Ahmad Shah Massoud's son

Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban.

&#039;Will not surrender to Taliban,&#039; says Afghan hero Ahmad Shah Massoud&#039;s son
Photo Courtesy: Reuters

Dubai: The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan`s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday (August 22).

Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, adding that war will be "unavoidable" if the Taliban refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

Massoud said government forces opposed to the Taliban have rallied from different provinces and gathered in his stronghold, the Panjshir valley. He also called for aid from those in France, Europe, America, and the Arab world, who he said helped them in their fight against the Soviets and then against the Taliban 20 years ago. 

“I ask: Will you, dear friends in freedom, assist us once more, as in the past? Despite the betrayal of some, we still have confidence in you. We Afghans find ourselves in the situation of Europe in 1940. Except in Panjshir, the debacle is near total, and the spirit of collaboration with the Taliban is spreading among the vanquished, who lost this war by their own failings. Only we remain standing. And we will never yield,” he said.

In a Washington Post opinion piece published on Thursday, he appealed to the West for support.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanAhmad Shah MassoudAhmad MassoudAfghanistan Taliban
Next
Story

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban blame US for chaos at Kabul airport as civilians escape for life

Must Watch

PT41M45S

Taal Thok Ke: Taliban flags hoisted at women's Madrasa in Pakistan