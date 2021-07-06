Afghanistan is getting ready for offensive against Taliban: General Mir Asadullah Kohistani

Kabul: General Mir Asadullah Kohistani, the new Commander of the Bagram Airfield has said that his forces are getting ready for an offensive against the Taliban. The development comes even as Taliban is making rapid advances in the country.

He said, "We had done the initial plan and coordinated...but Friday morning, we heard that US troops left the Bagram. We were not aware about that."

Bagram Airfield was the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and a symbol of American presence in the country.

What is the current situation at the airfield?

Right now, the situation is completely normal. All our troops are deployed inside and outside. Our patrol is going on, we don't have any problem so far.

Americans never informed you that they are leaving?

We had done the initial plan and coordinated with them regarding deployment and safety and security out of Bagram. We completed on Thursday night, but Friday morning, we heard that US troops left the Bagram. We were not aware about that. I think this is because of the phased departure they did not inform us for their safety, and they took their safety and security measures. They did not inform us, but the main point was everyone understood that all the Afghan National Army units secured and there is no threat from outside to the inside of the Bagram.

Have you reached out to Americans, asked them the reasons why they left like this?

The last contact with them was on Thursday night, 19.30 and after that contact point was cut off and we didn't have any contact with them.

What is the current situation related to advances by the Taliban? Will Kabul fall?

Everybody knows, we are in a country with 4 decades of war going on. We fully understand we will take back all the areas which are economical, important and strategic. Afghan National Army is responsible and is getting ready for offensive operation and as soon as possible we will start our offense operation to change the situation.

