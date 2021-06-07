After lifting obligation to wear masks outdoors, Israel gets ready for mask free indoors

Tel Aviv: The rules to enforce wearing face masks indoors in Israel will be lifted starting June 15, Israel`s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday (June 6).

Israel has already lifted the obligation to wear a face mask outdoors since April 18, following the decline in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Edelstein said that, if there is no unexpected increase in infections in the coming days, the restriction will soon be completely cancelled.

This is one of the last COVID-19 restrictions still valid in Israel after most of the restrictions were lifted on June 1, regarding gatherings, social distancing, hygiene means, and more.

But most restrictions related to travel abroad have not been lifted yet, such as a ban on travelling to nine countries, quarantine obligation for passengers arriving from these countries, and coronavirus tests obligation for all arriving passengers.

Earlier on Sunday (June 6), Israel has started vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 15 against the virus.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on December 20, 2020, with the first phase targeting medical staff, people aged over 65, and patients with chronic diseases.

Since then, the age of eligibility for vaccination has been gradually lowered, so people aged 16 and above have been eligible for the injection.

ALSO READ: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity