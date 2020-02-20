Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, jittery Pakistan PM Imran Khan holds telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, jittery Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the conversation, Khan and Xi spoke on bilateral relations, where the Chinese President underscored China’s commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level. He stressed that China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will continue to be its strongest centre-piece.

Both the leaders shared their resolve to continue to have communication and exchanges at the highest level to strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to build closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Khan also demonstrated Pakistan’s unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus. He also condoled the death of the people due to the outbreak of the virus. He praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling Coronavirus and underscored that the people and the Pakistan government stood firmly behind China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus.

The Pakistan PM also offered to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus. While underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the Prime Minister expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Khan also appreciated China’s strong resolve and special measures to look after Pakistani nationals during this difficult time. He expressed the confidence that China will continue to take best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China. President Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s support to China at a critical time.