Ahead of FATF meeting, Pakistan's ISI meets JeM and other terror outfits, assures them of gradual removal of restrictions

Ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) discussion on Pakistan dossier, the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has held a big meeting with commanders of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan government has assured the JeM and other terrorist groups that it will gradually remove the restrictions against terrorist organizations in the coming days.

This meeting was attended by Jaish operations commander Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar and the ISI asked him to carry out terrorist attacks Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of India. The ISI has also asked Rauf to execute the attacks on India in such a manner that Jaish can be saved from international surveillance, according to the intelligence agencies report.

The JeM has also been told to once again intensify its old activities in Madrasas and other related institutes. These institutions have been asked to teach religious bigotry and jihad against India.

The Jaish is also engaged in slowly shifting the terrorists deployed in Afghanistan to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out major attacks in India. The JeM terror camps in Balakot have been activated once again and the task for training the terrorists has also started.

In a major conspiracy, Pakistan is training a total of 27 terrorists at Jaish-e-Mohammad's Balakot to infiltrate India and launch an attack, according to sources. Terrorists from Afghanistan are giving training to the 27 terrorists and eight of them are from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to sources, the Balakot camp is being run by the son of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, Yusuf Azhar. Two terrorists from Pakistan's Punjab and three from Afghanistan are giving training to these terrorists. This is one of the reasons why Pakistan has been violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) so that it can help the terrorists infiltrate and carry out the attacks.

The Pakistan government has begun to relax restrictions on the collection of funds through charitable organizations linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM. The Jaish terrorists have also been asked to collect money in the name of Kashmir Jihad. Pakistan is preparing to gradually give relaxation to JeM and other terrorist organizations to trick the FATF. The purpose of this strategy of Pakistan is to show the world that it is acting against the JeM but in reality, it has been decided to speed up the activities of the terrorist outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The key plenary session of the FATF began in Paris, France, on February 16. The watchdog on February 21 will examine whether Pakistan has taken the required steps and implemented its plan of action to fight terror financing or not. More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the meeting.