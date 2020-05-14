Almost 44 lakh global coronavirus COVID-19 cases, death count at 2.95 lakh

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected close to 44 lakh people globally with taking more than 2.95 lakh lives by Wednesday (May 13, 2020) evening.

According to the Worldometers website, there are around 43,97,000 coronavirus confirmed cases in the world at the time of filing this report. Over 2,95,870 people have died due to the virus that was first reported in December 2019 in China.

The number of recoveries on Wednesday improved to 16,38,630.

The United States has been the worst-hit country which has approximately 14,19,040 coronavirus infections. The US's cases on Wednesday increased by 10,410.

On the second spot, Spain with 1,575 new cases has now 2,71,095 COVID-19 patients.

Russia on the third spot registered 10,028 cases in the last 24 hours, the second most number of cases on Wednesday after the US. Russia's COVID-19 count has now jumped to 2,42,270.

The UK on Wednesday saw a surge of 3,240 cases and now has over 2,29,700 coronavirus positive cases.

Italy with 2,22,100 infections, Brazil with 1,80,730 and France with 1,78,225 cases are few of the other worst-affected countries.

Most number of COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US has seen the most number of deaths in the world where more than 84,200 people have succumbed to the virus.

The US is followed by the UK where the death toll was increased by 494 deaths on Wednesday. The UK'S death toll has now jumped to 33,186.

Italy's COVID-19 deaths with 195 new fatalities surged to 31,106.

Spain with 27,104 casualties and France witnessing 27,074 deaths have been severely hit by the coronavirus.