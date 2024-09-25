Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose party heads the ruling coalition in Pakistan, on Wednesday said that if the "political chaos" continues in the country, even she wasn't sure how long she will remain in office.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad city, the daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif said that ambassadors of different countries are also raising serious concerns over "political chaos" in Pakistan.

"The political chaos continues in the country and even I don't know how long I will remain in office (of CM)," she said.

"Today, an ambassador of a country met (ex-premier) Nawaz Sharif and me, and inquired about 'political chaos' in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif told him that political upheaval is not a new thing in Pakistan as he has grown older seeing this," Maryam said.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on both Nawaz and Maryam in Lahore. A day earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met the father and daughter and discussed the ongoing political situation in the country.

Maryam's uncle Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Since the last two years political instability has been on the rise in Pakistan with the country's most popular party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - is in loggerheads with the military establishment.

PTI supremo and former prime minister Imran Khan has been in jail for over one year in multiple cases and the military establishment is accused of installing a hybrid regime of Shehbaz Sharif after massively rigging early this year's general election which the PTI claims it had won with a two-thirds majority.

There are reports that 'friendly countries' are reluctant to invest in Pakistan because of persistent political chaos.