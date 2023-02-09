Amid Ukraine War, NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Moscow: India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The two held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues. Indian Embassy in Russia in a tweet said, "NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership." Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, he said that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and asserted that India will never abandon the people of Afghanistan in their time of need.

In an address at a multilateral security dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, Doval said that an inclusive and representative dispensation in Kabul is in the larger interest of the Afghan society.

He also reaffirmed that the well being and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan is India's foremost priority and it will continue to guide New Delhi's approach towards that country, official sources said.

Besides Russia and India, the fifth meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils/NSAs on Afghanistan was attended by representatives from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the official sources said. In his remarks at the meeting, Doval said that India "is and will" remain an important stakeholder in Afghanistan.

"We always stood by the people of Afghanistan and will always support collective efforts to help the Afghan people build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again," the sources quoted Doval as saying. The meeting discussed various issues related to Afghanistan, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country, they said.

The third round of this conference was held in Delhi under chairmanship of Doval in November 2021. The NSA said terrorism has become a major threat to the region and emphasised that intensified intelligence and security cooperation is needed among member states to deal with terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Daesh, according to the sources.

Doval also spoke about the importance of the UN Security Council resolution 2593 that called for terror outfits, including those designated by the top UN body, to be denied sanctuary in the region, they said.

The NSA said that Afghanistan is passing through a difficult phase and that "India will never abandon the Afghan people in their time of need". An inclusive and representative dispensation is in the larger interest of the Afghan society, he said.

"India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. Following the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power, India has delivered 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 60 tonnes of medicines, 5,00,000 Covid vaccines, winter clothing and 28 tonnes of disaster relief to the country," he said.

"India has granted fresh scholarships to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 Afghan girls, during the past two years. India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis. In June last year, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital," the NSA further said.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security. Doval's visit to Moscow comes weeks ahead of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to India to attend the meeting on March 1 and 2.

(With agency inputs)