MALDIVES FIRES

Another Indian dies in Maldives garage fires, 8 killed so far

Authorities have confirmed the deceased as four women, including three Indians and one Bangladeshi, and six men. The five men that were previously identified were four Indians and one Bangladeshi

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

Another Indian dies in Maldives garage fires, 8 killed so far

Male: The number of Indians killed in the deadly garage fire in the Maldivian capital here rose to eight on Sunday after the only unidentified body was identified as that of an Indian man. Thursday's fire is reported as the worst-ever recorded in Male City in terms of lives claimed and damage to property.

Police said the last body from the 10 deceased in the fire that broke out in a car repair garage in M Nirufehi, located near the Maaveyo Mosque, was identified and it was an Indian man, the Sun Online International reported.

The garage was located on the ground floor, while the first floor of the building housed migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Authorities have confirmed the deceased as four women, including three Indians and one Bangladeshi, and six men. The five men that were previously identified were four Indians and one Bangladeshi.

Police said that the identities of all the deceased have been shared with the Foreign Ministry, and the diplomatic missions of their respective nations in the Maldives. The identities of the Indian nationals have not been made public. The migrant quarters housed at least 38 people, and there were cooking gas cylinders placed next to each bed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that 29 people, including 15 locals and 14 foreigners, are being provided with temporary shelter in guesthouses. Guardians of another 19 foreigners who were displaced in the incident have provided them shelter, it said.

