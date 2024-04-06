Another Indian Student Dies In Ohio; Probe Underway, Says Indian Consulate

OHIO: Another Indian student has tragically passed away in the state of Ohio, United States, with the Indian Consulate in New York confirming the incident on Friday. Identified as Uma Satya Sai Gadde, the circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery as police delve into the investigation. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the Indian Consulate in New York conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family, highlighting its efforts to provide comprehensive support during this difficult time. This includes facilitating the repatriation of Gadde's mortal remains to India promptly.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio.



Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India.



All possible assistance is being extended including to transport… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 5, 2024

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently engaged in a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of Gadde's untimely demise. The Consulate assured continued coordination with the family in India and pledged unwavering assistance throughout the investigative process. This unfortunate incident unfolds against a backdrop of increasing concerns surrounding the welfare and safety of Indian students residing in the United States.

Rising Concerns Over Safety

In a distressing trend, incidents involving Indian students in the US have garnered attention in recent times, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and security measures. In March, the disappearance of 25-year-old Mohammed Abdul Arafat, a student from Hyderabad, sparked alarm among his family members. After receiving a ransom call following Arafat's disappearance, his family sought urgent intervention from the External Affairs Ministry.

Previous Incidents Highlight Vulnerability

This recent tragedy follows a series of distressing events involving Indian students abroad. Earlier this year, Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad, fell victim to a brutal attack in Chicago, underscoring the vulnerability faced by students studying overseas.

Similarly, the harrowing accounts of Neel Acharya and Vivek Saini serve as grim reminders of the dangers encountered by Indian students abroad. Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found deceased after days of being reported missing, while Saini tragically succumbed to a violent assault in Georgia.

As investigations into these incidents continue, concerns over the safety and security of Indian students studying abroad persist. The Indian government and diplomatic missions remain steadfast in their commitment to providing assistance and support to affected individuals and their families.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least 10 deaths involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US.