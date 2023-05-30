topStoriesenglish2615379
Another Mass Shooting In US, 9 Injured In Florida Beach Boardwalk

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:36 AM IST|Source: PTI

Florida: Police are responding to a shooting near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida. Nine people were injured, police said. No deaths have been reported. A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite. Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometer) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

